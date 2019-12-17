Richard S. Keene, 88, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Saturday December 14, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Florence (Garlow) Keene; wife, Shirley Marlene (Shaffer) Keene; brother, Robert Keene; and sisters, Betty Jean Keene and Ina Mae Keene Wood; and grandson, Jordan Brown.
Richard is survived by his brothers, Ronald (Janet) Keene, Russell (Shirley) Keene; and sister, Anna Marie (John) Ward; his children, Randy (Michelle) Keene, Kelly Keene, Nikki (Dennis) Brown, Rolly Keene, Tawny Keene, and Dede Keene; grandchildren, Crystal, Cody, Rusty, Courtney, Ryan, Katie, Aaron, Jarryd, Christian, Beau, Shea, Joy; great grandchildren, Adilyn, Eli, Alexander, Avery, Alexis, Jocelyn, Isabella, Patrick, Pauly and Fiona.
He was a graduate of Waverly High School where he excelled at baseball. It was Richard who suggested the mascot for Waverly High be a Wolverine, so it was voted on, and they became the Waverly Wolverines.
Richard worked as a retail route salesman for Stroehmann’s Bakery, where he retired after 28 years of service. He had an outstanding work ethic; no snow, sleet or bad back could stop him from making his deliveries. He was a volunteer fireman for the Cayuta Hose Fire Company and was also instrumental in the development of the East Waverly ball parks and recreation area, working alongside others from East Waverly to create a space that continues to provide fun recreation for children and adults alike.
In his spare time, he was an outdoorsman; he loved hunting, fishing and just being outside. What his children enjoyed most when spending time with him was the stories he would tell them about his life growing up in East Waverly. He was so proud to be part of the East Waverly gang.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Richard’s life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, NY. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Richard’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.