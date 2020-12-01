Rachel Ann Detrick, age 84, of Ridgebury Township, passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
She was born April 20, 1936 in Morristown, N.J., daughter of the late John and Sara (Elbertson) Sheffer. She and John Detrick were married Nov. 12, 1960 and had just celebrated 60 years of marriage. While living in New Jersey, she was employed by Acme Supermarkets in the meat department then after moving to Pennsylvania, worked at the Gladys Burnham School as an aide and later drove school transportation van for Chambers Bus Company.
She was a past member of the Bentley Creek Baptist Church where she the church organist and later became a member of the Berrytown Wesleyan Church and was their organist as well. Rachel enjoyed sewing, loved children, shopping on QVC and was an avid Penn State Football fan.
Surviving are her loving husband, John Detrick of Bentley Creek; two sons, Lawrence “Larry” and Laura Detrick of Gillett, David and Melissa Detrick of Bowmansville, Pa.; three grandchildren Matthew Detrick, Sarah Detrick, Cody Detrick; a sister Ruth and David Ballinger of New Jersey; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y. Funeral services will be held following calling hours at 2 p.m. with Pastor Patrick Kelly of the Berrytown Wesleyan Church officiating. Interment will follow in Bentley Creek Cemetery.
Memorials in Rachel’s memory may be made to the Berrytown Wesleyan Church, 178 Burt Road, Gillett, PA 16925.