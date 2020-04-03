Raymond (Ray) C. Nichols,73 of Waverly, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday March 30, 2020.
He was born on May 9, 1946. He was predeceased by his son Raymond C. Nichols, JR. his brothers; Robert, Frederick, Donald and Merton and his sister Bonnie Malone.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years of marriage Gail Nichols of Waverly, daughter Shelly Nichols Larue and her husband Michael of Waverly and his three grandsons;Michael R. and Samantha Larue of Waverly, Cory Larue and Annette Fisher of Big Flats, and Tyler Larue of Waverly. He is also survived by his sister Mary Walmsley of Sayre, and brothers, Kenneth Nichols of Sayre and David Nichols, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Ray had many passion in life, he loved spending time with his family, listening to and singing music and was an avid Yankee Fan.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Please visit TheLucknerFuneralHome.com to offer your condolences.