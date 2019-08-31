It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home…..Ruthanna Lucille Brown, 89, of Dushore, Pa., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday morning, Aug. 29, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor.
Ruthanna was born at home on May 12, 1930 in Litchfield, Pa., a daughter of the late Miles and Mildred (Merrill) French. A devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend, Ruthanna treasured the time spent with her family. She was an outstanding cook and worked as a cook at the Towanda Motel and Herr’s in Towanda. She was also a longtime employee at Gibbs’ Orchard and Perennial Gardens. Ruthanna enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening and crocheted many blankets for those who meant the world to her.
Ruthanna will be greatly missed by her children: Merna Osborne of Derby, Kan.; Muriel (Robert) Miller of Monroeton, Pa.; Florence (William) Vrabel of Warren Center, Pa.; Diane (Greg) Snell of Towanda, Pa.; Priscilla (Gary) Goeckel of Naples, Fla.; Roxanne (Ron) Bishop of Towanda, Pa.; Pete Brown of Towanda, Pa.; Angie (Larry) Bellinger of Warren Center, Pa.; and Vanessa (Mark) Welch of Warren Center, Pa. A brother-in-law, Charlie Briggs of Nichols, N.Y.; sisters-in-law, Vickie French of Windham, Pa., and Beth French of Windham, Pa.; 23 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and their families.
Ruthanna heart was broken when her companion Arvid “Curly” Nelson passed away; she was also predeceased by her parents Miles and Mildred French; her siblings, Clarence French, Miles French, Norm French, Lloyd French, Bernice Brown, Dorothea Folk, Mildred Briggs and Oscar French; and sons-in-law, Gary Osborne Sr. and Dick Brecher.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 4-5 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and a celebration of Ruthanna’s life will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral chapel with Pastor Larry D. Jennings officiating.
