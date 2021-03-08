Brian L. Charlton, 74, of Lockwood, N.Y. passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Elderwood Skilled Nursing Facility after an extended illness.
Brian was born November 26, 1946 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Frank and Joan Swallow Charlton.
His family moved to Baltimore, Md. when he was five years old. They eventually bought a small farm in Reisterstown, Md. where he grew up. He was a graduate of Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) and a 1971 graduate of George Washington School of Medicine.
He had been researching the Eastern United States for his surgical residency location. He was looking for a place to hunt and fish, with wildlife and beauty. He found his lifelong dream of owning his own land. He found everything in our Valley.
Luckily it also had a renowned hospital. He spent from 1971-1976 at RPH as an intern and resident. He was hired by Guthrie Clinic and opened the first satellite office in Troy, Pa. He worked at Guthrie from 1976 until his retirement in 1999.
He accomplished much in his life. Whether performing surgery, playing a bluegrass tune on his banjo, or tying fishing flies ... his hands were invaluable. He will be remembered for all his talents and knowledge. Brian was many things to this world: he was a healer, a gifted musician, an artist, a wildlife lover and protector, and was a strongly sentimental being with a courageous heart.
To his daughters he will always be remembered as a loving father. He was deeply loved by his family and his brilliance and his heart will be missed forever.
Brian was predeceased by his parents, brother George, and father-in-law William Carey. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Mary, his two beloved daughters and husbands, Jessica and Martin Massey and Rebecca and Michael McCarthy, brother Bruce and Sandra Charlton and nephew David, sisters Leslie Charlton and Lisabeth Charlton, and grandsons Jacob and Rachel Keeney and Seth Keeney. Also surviving are his mother-in-law Anne Carey, sister-in-law Kathy and James Crease, brother-in-law Robert Carey, nieces Alicia and Eric VanDuzer Stephanie and Bill Hubert, great-niece Layla Hubert and nephew Derek Slife. Memorial Donations in Brian’s memory to Lockwood NY Volunteer Fire Department, Stray Haven or Sayre Historical Society.
Honoring Brian’s wishes there will be no services.
