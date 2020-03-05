Julie A. Hitchcock, 42, of Ridgebury Twp., passed away on March 3, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after her courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1977 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of Larry and Judy (Wilcox) VanDyke.
Julie’s priority was always her husband, children, and family. She loved to host all the family gatherings during the summer by the family pond and at holiday time. She enjoyed housework, tending to her home every day, and loved decorating for all the holidays. Julie took pride in the outside of her home also whether it was spending time splitting wood, landscaping, or tending to her cows.
She was a Licensed Practical Nurse, employed with Elderwood at Waverly. Julie continued working in the Dementia Unit while fighting her illness, as she loved her job and patients. Julie will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. She also served as a Girl Scout Leader.
She is predeceased by her brother Jeffrey VanDyke and her nephew, Joseph VanDyke, who was like another brother to her.
Julie is survived by her husband Roger “Joe” Hitchcock Jr., children Samantha Kitchin, Ryan Kitchin, and Emily Moldt, father and stepmother Larry and Debbie VanDyke, mother Judy VanDyke, sisters Chrisy VanDyke and Tari Jo Morgan, brothers and sisters-in-law Randy and Sherrie VanDyke, and Andy and Tami VanDyke. She is also survived by her father-in-law Roger Hitchcock Sr., sisters-in-law Laurie VanDyke Peterson and Serena Hitchcock, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Falke from the Mount Pisgah Wesleyan Church officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Julie’s memory to the: American Cancer Society, 1948 East Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or www.cancer/donate.org.
Those wishing to express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.