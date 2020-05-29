Phillip “PJ” Lee Foote, Jr., 36, a lifelong resident of the Valley, passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2020 at his residence in Ulster, Pa.
He was born on April 4, 1984, in Sayre, Pa., the son of Phillip Lee Foote, Sr. and Tina M. Kurtz.
As a young boy, PJ loved his cars and trucks. He enjoyed fishing and getting bait for his mom and dad. PJ loved going to visit his grandparents and playing his video games, but mostly he loved teasing his little sister, Shannon. At 18 years of age, he got married and entered the US Army. Upon returning home, he and Michelle had four children.
He is predeceased by his grandfathers Herbert F. Kurtz and Gilbert Murphy.
Phillip is survived by his mother Tina M. Kurtz, father and stepmother Phillip L., Sr. and Kristi L. Foote, sister Shannon Foote, former spouse Michelle Paxon, children Alyssa, Isaiah, Bella, and Christopher Foote, stepchildren Michael, Brittany, and Heather Krise, and Nick Medovich. He is also survived by his grandparents Robert and Sylvia Huber and Kenny and Donna Beers, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
