Charles Willard Daniels Sr., 92, of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully, Feb. 13, 2020, with his family surrounding him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
Charles was born April 17, 1927 in Centerville, Pa., to the late William and Alice Clark Daniels. Charles attended school on Hanlon Hill, Centerville, Pa., and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, May 1945. He reported to Camp Blanding, Florida, for boot camp. Upon completion, he was stationed for the end of World War II in Italy. When he returned home he met the “new girl on Hanlon Hill,” later marrying her, the former Ruth Baggerly, on May 29, 1948. They celebrated 68 years together before she passed away on June 16, 2016. Charles was a carpenter by trade, working for various cabinet makers. He enjoyed playing cards, bingo, collecting antique barbed wire and bottles, traveling, jigsaw puzzles, fishing, hunting, and telling stories.
Charles is survived by his six children: Darlene Adams (Ed), Charles Daniels Jr. (Connie), Donald Daniels (Cheryl), Marilyn Shores (Kurt), Martin Daniels (Kimi), and Laura Shores (Scott). He is also survived by his sister, Pearl Spinney; sisters-in-law, Ersa Rae and Phyllis Baggerly; brother and sister-in-law, John and Ruth Baggerly. Together Charles and Ruth were blessed with 30 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild (and expecting one more), many caring family and friends, and his faithful companion, Star.
You are invited to join us in celebrating Charles’ life on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y. Calling hours are from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., with the funeral and committal service to follow at 12 p.m. Chaplain (Colonel) James White, U.S. Army (Retired), officiating.
Interment will be in the Ashland Cemetery, Wellsburg, N.Y.
Send condolences at RobertsFHInc.com.