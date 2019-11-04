William A. Lutz, 84, of Nichols, N.Y., passed away at home on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
He was born in Germany on November 14, 1934, the son of August and Angelica (Wehner) Lutz.
He was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Anne. William is survived by his children, William “Bill” (Lucinda) Lutz, Dianne (Raymond) Santana; 6 grandchildren, Kirstin, Kara (Brandon), Grace, Luke, Amanda, and Tyler; several nieces and nephews and special friends including Helen May Spohn.
Willy came to the United States from Germany with his mother and sister where he entered the Army to become a U.S. citizen. He owned a Texaco business in New Jersey before moving to New York. He was a faithful and loyal member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Vestal and will be remembered for his love of playing the accordion and the harmonica.
Funeral Services will be held at the Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main Street, Vestal, NY 13850 on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Andy Watkins, officiating. Family and friends are invited to the church from noon to 1 p.m. Please consider a donation in William A. Lutz’s name to the Grace Lutheran Church. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.