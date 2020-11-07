Gale Marie Haggerty Age 62 of Elmira, N.Y. passed away on Monday November 2, 2020 as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Gale was born August 6, 1958 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Robert and Violet Winch Webster.
She was an employee of The Hampton Inn in Sayre, Pa. Gale loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping , bird watching , and watching television.
Gale is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Floyd J. and Shannon Haggerty of Elmira, N.Y. and Richard and Trish Haggerty with The U.S. Army in Watertown, N.Y. ; 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers: Pam Gleason, Carol and Jim Brown, Virginia and George Williams, Terry and Leroy Baker, Linda Webster, Richard and Debbie Webster, and Steve Webster; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends.
There will be a celebration of Gale’s Life at a time to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lynch Funeral Home, 318 West Broad Street, Horseheads, N.Y. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.