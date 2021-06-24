Linda Louann Coleman, 63, passed away on December 9, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1957, the daughter of the late Richard and Patricia (Shaw) Coleman of Lockwood, N.Y. I addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her two brothers, Lance Coleman and Eric Coleman.
Linda is survived by her three children, Leila, Lily and Nolan Beahan; her granddaughter, Vaida Liddick; and her sister and brother-in-law, Colette and Cork Hendershot; along with several nieces, nephews.
Linda was a God-fearing woman who loved her family with all of her heart. She was a bright light in everyone’s life and was truly the most caring and compassionate person to all who were blessed enough to know her. Linda’s fun and goofy personality was contagious and we will forever hold her and all the memories we shared in our hearts, until the day we meet again.
A graveside service will be held at North Barton Cemetery, Ridge Road, Lockwood, N.Y. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. with her uncle, Alan Shaw officiating. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.