Lucille M. (Bodine) Ellis, 96, of Chemung, N.Y. passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Corning Center for Rehabilitation.
She was the loving wife of the late Herbert H. Ellis who passed away on July 18, 1996. The couple married January 13, 1961 and had 35 happy years together.
Lucille was born on May 15, 1923 in Sayre, Pa., daughter of the late Eli H. and Edith E. (Lenox) Bodine. She was a Cosmetologist for several beauty shops in the area. She was a member of the Chemung United Methodist Church and the Endless Mountains Quilting Guild.
Lucille is survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, five step grandchildren and good friend Linda Freeman. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Herb, her brothers Milton, James, Eli “Junior”, Maynard, and Earl, her sisters Marion, Jeanette, Lois, and Sara.
The graveside service to honor Lucille’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Chemung Cemetery, Chemung, N.Y.. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, N.Y. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
