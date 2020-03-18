A life well lived is a precious gift of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place.
It’s filled with moments, sweet and sad, with smiles and sometimes tears, with friendships formed and good times shared and laughter through the years.
A life well lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure, a living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure ~
Dorothy M. Robbins, 100, of Barton, N.Y., passed away on March 16, 2020 at the Elderwood Healthcare Facility in Waverly where she has resided for the last several years.
Dorothy was born on April 29, 1919 in Gibson, Pa., daughter of Hailey F. and Lillian (Crandall) Lawrence. Dorothy was an avid reader, she enjoyed spending time near her pond listening to the birds and watching Mother Nature’s blessings. A visit from her sister, Beatrice, always warmed her heart.
She was predeceased by her husband Harry A. Robbins Sr., in 1975; her sons Harry A. “Sonny” Robbins Jr., and Robert “Robbie” Robbins; her sister Beatrice (James) Resseguie; a brother Clarence “Bud” (Eleanor) Lawrence.
Dorothy is survived by several nieces, nephews and their families.
Friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, March 20 from 1-1:30 p.m. A service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
