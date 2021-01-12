Charles W. Forrest, 75, Ulster, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
He was born Aug. 8, 1945 in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late Loren W. and Phyllis (Harvey) Forrest.
Charles loved his machining and being a part of the Bradford County Old Timers Association. He enjoyed attending the events, especially the tractor pulls, and loved taking his children and grandchildren along. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing.
He is predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Joe Platt and brother and sister-in-law Glenn and Roberta Forrest.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Kathleen (Sherwood) Forrest at home, children Amy (Jeff Shedden) Nickeson of Gillett, Pa., Brenda (Pat) Dawson of Staunton, Va., and Jeff (Mary) Forrest of Sarasota, Fla., grandchildren Brandon, Jeremy, Matthew, Lauren, Elizabeth, Rebecca, and Edward, and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Loren H. (Rosemary) Forrest, of Ulster, Pa., and Larry (Connie) Forrest of Towanda, Pa., and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Charles’ memory to: Bradford County Old Timers Association, Tractor Pull Fund, c/o Michelle Jennings, 1850 Manahan Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.