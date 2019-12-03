Patricia Sue Lussier, age 52, of Darlington, S.C., passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, due to a motor vehicle accident.
Born on March 1, 1967 in Waverly, N.Y., she was the daughter of James and Rose Alexander.
She attended St. James Catholic School and was a graduate of Waverly High School, Class of 1985.
She adored her two daughters and two granddaughters. She enjoyed gardening, canning, crocheting and reading.
Patty is survived by her father James Alexander of Waverly, N.Y.; her daughters Samantha (Jordon) Buck and Erica York, both of Apalachin, N.Y.; her granddaughters Pasley and Ajla Buck of Apalachin, N.Y.; her brother Greg (Christie Harding) of Broadaldin, N.Y.; sister Diane (Bob) Stefanik of Waverly, N.Y.; niece Allie Frutchey of Sayre, Pa.; and sister Tina (Bill) Apgar of Waverly, N.Y.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Patty was predeceased by her mother, Rose Alexander, in 2009.
Burial will be in the St. James Roman Catholic Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
A celebration of life will be this Friday, Dec. 6 at the Sayre Elks Banquet Hall, 117 S. Elmer Ave. in Sayre, Pa., from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., and a buffet lunch will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any animal welfare organization of your choosing.