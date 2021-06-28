When tomorrow starts without me, try to understand, an angel came and called my name, then took me by the hand — Nancy K. Bean, 82, of Litchfield, Pa. passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 and was reunited with her husband James H. Bean. Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.