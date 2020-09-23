Bernard E. Davis, age 74 of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Bernard was born on December 1, 1945 in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late M. Alberta (Jones) and Bernard C. Davis.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce Park of Waverly, N.Y., special cousin, Charlotte (Jerry) Richards of Fairport, N.Y., nephews, David (Kimberly) Kinsley of Sayre, Pa., Doug (Nina) Kinsley of Waverly, N.Y., Fred (Tina) Park of Waverly, N.Y., great-nephew, Justyn (Caitlin) Kinsley of Sayre, Pa., great nieces, Kelly Kinsley of Waverly, N.Y., Kelsey (Matt) Yurkonis of Newark Valley, N.Y., great-great-niece, Hannah Yurkonis, special friend, Carl Valentine of Columbia Cross Roads, Pa.
Bernard was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Yvonne, and his sister, Ada Kinsley.
He was an avid N.Y. Giants fan and enjoyed hunting.
Friends are invited to call at the McKee Memorial Chapel, 462 Fulton St., Waverly, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
The family will provide flowers, and donations may be made to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd., Towanda, PA. 18848 in Bernard’s memory.