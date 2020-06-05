William “Bill” O. Timm, 77, of Athens Twp. Pa., passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
He was born on October 26, 1942 in Sayre, Pa, the son of the late Elliott and Doris (Pond) Timm.
Bill was a lifelong member of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company and the Athens Borough Fire Department, serving with the Fire Police with the companies for many years. He also was a dedicated Volunteer with the Bingo Committee and the company’s fund raisers at Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company, until his health prevented him from continuing. Bill was a Lifetime Member of the Bradford County Fire Police Association.
He was employed with the Ingersoll-Rand, Athens, prior to retiring. He continued working after retirement as a Crossing Guard for the Athens Area School District, which he loved. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. When it was blueberry season, he enjoyed going to the Walter Blueberry Farm to pick blueberries and often delivered them to family and friends.
He is predeceased by his wife; Mary Timm, son; William Earl Timm, two grandchildren, and brother; Elliott Timm, Jr.
Bill is survived by his wife; Patricia “Pat” A. (Parrish) Timm at home, children; Tina and Dale Wade of Gillett, Pa., Trudy and Michael “Mike” Stone of Hernando, Fla., Linda Timm of Athens Twp., Pa., and Joe and Nikki Timm of Sayre, PA, daughter-in-law; Brandee and Timothy Gillie of Athens Twp., Pa., 15 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law; Beverly and Neil Coy of Athens, Pa., sister; Barbara Bailey of Kokomo, Ind., several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friend; Susie VanNess of Athens Twp., Pa..
Friends and family may call on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Bentley Creek Cemetery, Gillette on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10 a.m.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)