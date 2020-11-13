Doris (Sager) Every, 94, of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Nov. 12, 2020, at the home of her daughter. Doris was a former resident of Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center prior to moving in with her daughter, where she received loving care during the COVID-19 virus epidemic.
She was born on April 19, 1926 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Lewis and Addie Mae (Wilson) Sager. She was blessed with beautiful red hair which turned a gorgeous white over the years.
Doris was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker who loved her family dearly. Anyone who visited would enjoy the scent of chocolate cake or cookies fresh from the oven. She will be greatly missed by her family.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years in June of 2006, Robert H. Every Sr., daughter, Vickie Lynn Every, grandsons, Robert Carl Henrich and Ryan Joseph Henrich, great-grandson, Mitchell Dumas, sisters, Beatrice Bovee and Bernice Jones, and brothers Carl, Earl, Donald, Paul, and Ralph Sager.
Doris is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Jr. and Mary Every of Delmar, Md., daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Douglas Williams of Sayre, Pa., daughters, Valerie Jochum of Endwell, N.Y., and Lori Kyle of Sayre, Pa., grandchildren, Susan (Kevin) Erne, Judy (Mark) Husick, Jason Arbogast, Josh Arbogast, Chelsea Arbogast, Michael (Heather) Henrich, Kristin Davenport, Jason Every (Jessica Blauvelt), Chad (Alicia) Every, Curtis Benjamin, Kyle Strait, Ryan Jochum, Jessica Kyle (Tyler Wandell), Chelsea (Shawn) Neal, Mathew Kyle, and Brian Williams, 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Margaret Buchmann of Sayre, Pa., and Betty Every of Kirkville, N.Y., and several nieces and nephews.
At Doris’ request, there will be a private graveside service held for family, at their convenience.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Doris’ name to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
For those wishing to send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.