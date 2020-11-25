Ruth “Ernestine” C. (Frantz) Foote, 95, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on July 26, 1925, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the daughter of the late Robert E. and Pauline (Palmer) Frantz.
Ernestine graduated from Camptown High School and always enjoyed going to high school reunions, which the last one attended was her 70th. She was a part of the Robert Packer Hospital Cadet Nursing Program and was a Registered Nurse for Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock and served as the Hospital Administrator. Ernestine worked for her husband as his Office Nurse for many years. After his passing, she became a Hospice Nurse, retiring from that position. She then became a volunteer in the 1980s and 1990s, until her health prevented her from continuing.
Ernestine was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church, Sayre, and was their organist for 31 years. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and blessing many families with newborns with her handmade blankets throughout the years. Ernestine was always there to lend a helping hand to all her friends and neighbors.
She is predeceased by her husband, John J. Foote, MD, stepson, Peter, and many aunts and uncles.
Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Catherine Gschwind of Ulster, Pa., stepson, John (Linda) Foote, daughter-in-law, Frances (Pat) Harmon, grandchildren, Joseph (Holly) Schwind, Debra Fajet, David Gunther, Christine (Kevin) Marochas, and Susan (Sam) Eilert, great-grandchildren, Olivia, Grace, Noah, Steven, Makenna, and Eric, Jacob, Adam, Robert, Daniel and their mom, Carrie, two great-great-grandchildren, and her cousin, Marilyn Sweet of Buffalo, N.Y.
At the family’s request, due to the current COVID-19, there will be no visitation or services. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Ernestine’s memory to St. John Lutheran Church, 207 South Hopkins St., Sayre, PA 18840 or a local animal shelter of your choice.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.