Fredrick H. Frisbie, 89, of Spencer, N.Y., passed away Dec. 10, 2020.
He was preceded in death, by his wife of 66 years, Nancy (Fice), as well as his parents, Lyman and Gladys Frisbie and brother Bob (Arlene) Frisbie and Dona Stockton.
He is survived by his sons Harry (Susan) Frisbie, Ken (Debbie) Frisbie, Cub (Deb) Frisbie, Joe (Anne) Frisbie, Marty (Sue) Frisbie, daughter Vickie (Rick) VanDerpoel and “daughter” Caroline Frisbie, along with his grand/great-grandchildren, Rachael (Dave) Reynolds (their children Rylyn and Ryder), Tom (Oyuki Rosales) Frisbie, Jessica Campolito (her son Jacob), Amy (Bob) Hill (their children Trent and Adysyn), Hillary (Moe) Aponte, Abby (Jason) Gentile (their children Kendall and Maddie), Matt Frisbie, Chad Frisbie (his daughter Becca), Katie Frisbie, and Joseph Frisbie, and numerous nieces and nephews, and many Halsey Valley friends that were like family.
He graduated from SUNY Morrisville at 18, in 1949, and went into dairy farming where he remained until he “retired” in 2011. He farmed with his sons, eventually in partnership with Cub. His grandsons, Matt and Chad, continue the legacy of the farm business today.
He was a lifelong member of NYS Farm Bureau, and served on approx.. 10 years on the SVE school board in the 70s, and was the last surviving founding member of the Halsey Valley Fire Dept.
Fred will be missed by all of us, as he was always upbeat and generous. Services will be in the spring with a Celebration of Life for him and his wife, Nancy.
Those who wish may consider a donation to the Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Valley Rd Spencer NY 14883, in loving memory of Fredrick.
Condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.