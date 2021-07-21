Marie Antionette Root Crawn, 78, of 503 Main St., LeRaysville, Pa., passed away Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. Marie was born in Sayre on February 21, 1943, one of 13 children to Harry B. Root Sr. and Ethel Mae Dodge Root.
Her main interest in life encompassed her family and home. Marie enjoyed spending time near the water, knitting and working puzzles.
Marie is survived by her children, Della Chilson of Wyalusing, James Crawn Jr. and wife Dana of LeRaysville, Pete Crawn and wife, Danielle of Windham, Chris Crawn and wife Melanie of Nichols, N.Y., grandchildren, Brian Chilson, Jamie Thoman and husband Shawn, Casey Thoman and husband Josh, Timothy Crawn and wife Miranda, Dena Taber and husband Gus, Michael Crawn, Christian Crawn, Chloe Crawn, Carter Crawn, 22 great grandchildren, six siblings, Robert (Sue) Root of Edgewater, Fla., Raymond (Joyce) Root of Monroeton, Donna (Mike) Meckley of East Berlin, Pa., Sheila Root of Waverly, Pa., Connie (Ritch) Swetland of Fair Haven, N.Y. and Nancy (Daniel) Arnold of Bumpville; brother-in-law, Boyd Repsher of Salinas, Calif., many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marie was predeceased by her husband, James L. Crawn Sr. in 2014, parents, Ethel in 1967 and Harry Sr. in 1986; siblings, James Root in 1981, Aubrey Dale Root in 1986, Arvilla Mae Root Edwards in 2004, Linda Jean Root Casselbury in 2010, Harry Root Jr. in 2016, and Lois Repsher in 2020, a nephew, James Root in 1991.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Terry VanHorn officiating. Interment will be in the Stevens Cemetery, Pike Township, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.