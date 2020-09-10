Dawn M. Myers, 80, of Waverly N.Y., passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital, after an extended illness. Dawn was predeceased by her parents Sam and Gladys Oakley Cortright and her brother Sam Cortright.
Dawn is survived by her husband George Myers, her sister Donna (Jerry) Gavette, her sons George (Rosemary) Myers and Michael (Elizabeth) Myers, her grandsons Eric (Elizabeth) Myers,George Myers, and Ronald(Brittany) Myers, and grandchildren June,Maddox, Walker, and Rose.
Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid bowler in her earlier years.
Honoring her wishes there will be no service or calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Dawn’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com