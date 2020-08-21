Clifford “Chip” G. Bennett, 73, of Waverly passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with his family by his side.
A time of calling was held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York and burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly where full military honors were accorded by the Valley Color Guard with Archie Campbell, Robert White, Larry Parks and Don Hunt as Firing Squad, Dan Eiklor and Tom Chamberlain as Color Guard, Don Barber as Bugler, and Mike Guilford as Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain.
For those who were unable to attend the services, we will live streamed the service at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.