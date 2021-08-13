If we could have one lifetime wish, one dream that could come true, we’d wish with all our hearts, for you to be here –
Dustin James Robinson, 30, of Lockwood, N.Y., lost his battle with addiction. Dustin was welcomed into our world on Aug. 9, 1990 and our hearts were broken on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 with his unexpected passing.
Dustin was born in Sayre, Pa., the son of Kathy Westover and the late James Richard Robinson. He attended school in Waverly and shortly thereafter he began working in construction field. He then found his niche and began working in the automotive repair business. The transmissions shop was a place of refuge where he could slow down and concentrate. In addition, Dustin enjoyed listening to music and found solitude in the words of many songs.
Most of all he loved his family, especially his daughter Delaney, whom he adored. Dustin was generous with his time and most recently treasured an outing and shopping trip with his mom – he was always thinking of others. Dustin possessed a charisma that could draw out laughter from a crowd with his bright smile and entertaining antics. We will forever miss his smile, laughter and caring ways.
Dustin will be forever missed by his daughter Delaney, the light of his life; his loving mother Kathy Westover; his siblings Keegan (Mariah) Brown, Christopher “CJ” Hill, Jessica (Christopher) Coates. Dustin is also survived by his paternal grandmother Jan Robinson; aunts and uncles Christine Uhl, Michael Ames, LuAnn (Robert) Spence, Danny Westover, Rick Robinson, Kathy Robinson; several nieces, nephews and many cousins also survive.
Dustin was welcomed into heaven by his father James Richard Robinson; his maternal grandparents William and Lucille Westover; paternal grandfather Charlie Robinson; aunt Carol Marshall and uncle John Uhl.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 12-2 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of his life will follow at 2 p.m. Memories, condolences and your favorite photos may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
You have to know the truth about the situation to understand the full measure of this tragedy. It is a horrific tragedy that sadly is not all that uncommon. If you or someone you know is suffering from substance abuse disorder or mental health issues, please seek help, there are many who want to help. Visit the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services website at samhsa.gov or call 24-hour National Help Line at 1-800-662-HELP.