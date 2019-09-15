Family and friends gathered on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols to celebrate and remember the life well lived on Douglas A. Martin, 88, of Sayre, Pa. Services opened with the hymn “Shall We Gather At The River”. His son, Pastor Dan Martin, officiated for the service. The “River Song” was sung followed by a prayer led by Pastor Dan. Fond memories of Doug’s life were shared by his family. The song “Kids Under Construction” was played. A closing hymn “Amazing Grace” was sung by Ashley and Peter Martin and Crystal Martin. Military Honors were accorded by the US Navy. Following the services a luncheon and time of sharing were held at the Nichols Presbyterian Church hall. Those unable to attend may share memories by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Gallery collections
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!