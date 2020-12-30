Phyllis Diane DuBois, 84, of Coudersport, Pa., passed this life peacefully on Dec. 23, 2020 at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Born Sept. 4, 1936, in Auburn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Nelson E. Wright and Clara Hess Wright. A graduate of Waverly High School and Rochester Business Institute, she was employed as an administrative assistant by IBM for 30 years until her retirement. It was at IBM where Phyllis met her husband, Arthur F. DuBois. They married on June 26, 1965 in Waverly, N.Y., and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage until her husband’s passing in 2018. Phyllis was also predeceased by her parents and both of her sisters, Betty Wright Mitchell and Shirley Wright Baker.
Surviving are: her nephew, S. Brent (Claudia) Mitchell; her niece, Susan (Alan) Coon; great-nieces, Amy Sink Guilford and Mary Baker; a great-nephew, David Brent Sink; and special friends, Sharon Van Allen, Barbara Winter, Marten Peterson, and Val and Dick Darrin.
Phyllis and her husband, Arthur, were often on the go, and they split time between their properties in Coudersport and Owego, N.Y., where they entertained and socialized with their friends. Phyllis also enjoyed skiing, swimming, collecting dolls and Christmas ornaments, and gardening. In recent years, Phyllis enjoyed receiving visits from friends and neighbors including the Toombs, Darrin, and Larsen families, and fellow members of the First United Presbyterian Church. Phyllis and her husband, Arthur, began a pattern of charitable giving during their lifetimes, and many charities and students will continue to benefit in the future due to their philanthropy.
A private burial service will be held at Eulalia Cemetery in Coudersport on a later date.
Family and friends thank the staff of Cole Manor and Sweden Valley Manor for their care of Phyllis in recent years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cole Foundation, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915, the First United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 566, Coudersport, PA 16915, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
