Mary E. Mack, 84, of Athens passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 as a result of complications from the COVID-19 virus at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Mary Hofer Buck; husband, Allen Roger Mack; sisters, Eva and Martha; and brothers, Asher, George and Eugene.
Mary is survived by her children, Barbara (James) Carl of Athens, Joseph (Cindy Lou) Mack of Waverly, Cindy Becker of Waverly and Michelle (Randy) Keene of Waverly; sisters, Charmaine (Dennis) Shaffer of Williamsport and Kathy (Larry) Nogle of Fla.; grandchildren, Tara Kneebone, Joseph Mack II, Timothy Carl, Ryan Keene, Jaimie Carl, Katie Keene, Zachary Becker, Zebulen Becker and Aaron Keene; 15 great-grandchildren; close friend, Allen Fairbairn of Fla.; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mary was kind and compassionate and was the rock that held her family together. She enjoyed helping others and meeting her former classmates for weekly lunch. She was a 1953 graduate of Waverly High School and went on to work for over 20 years as an accounting clerk for Pennsylvania Southern Gas. She was a lifetime member of the Waverly United Methodist Church.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating and burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly.
For those who are unable to attend the service, the service will be Live Streamed at 12 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Mary’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com