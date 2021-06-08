Charles E. Merrick, 85, of Salina, Kan., passed away Friday, June 4, 2021.
Charles was born Nov. 7, 1935 to William W. and Lillian M. (Stewart) Merrick in Sayre, Pa. He graduated from Sayre Area High School in 1953. Charles married Donna Jeanne (Osborne) on March 2, 1957.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Stewart Merrick, and John Merrick.
Charles is survived by his wife of the home; children, Alice (James) Bachand, Clyde, Kan., Stewart (Barb) Merrick, Salina, Kan., and Lynne Ann (Matthew) Gilbert, Jamestown, Kan.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth (Archie) Larison, Van Etten, N.Y., Mary Jane (Joe) Kohne, Dryden, N.Y., Billie L. Merrick, New Hartford, N.Y.; brother, Richard Merrick, Pocomoke City, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service will be at the Assaria Lutheran Cemetery, Assaria, Kan. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Assaria Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina, Kan.