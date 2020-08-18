Charles W. Roberts passed away on August 17, 2020 peacefully in his home in Barton, N.Y. surrounded by loved ones following his battle with cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Robin (Morningstar) Roberts, his siblings, Kathy Bennett of Ulster, Pa. , Nancy (Ron) Moore of Duncannon, Pa., Carolyn Hurd of Waverly, N.Y., Sharon Pond of Owego, N.Y., and Michael Roberts of Sayre, Pa., several nieces and nephews, a special niece Lauralee (Jeremy) Firestine and friend Connie Lewis Goodman. Charles also survived by his two loving companions, (dog) Moses James and (cat) Rail. Charles was predeceased by his parents Charles and Beatrice (Talada) Roberts, nephew, Gary (Chub) Bennett and nieces Christina Hurd and Constance (Connie) Mazzarese.
Charles (Chuck) was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting and spent 42 years of his life as a foreman devoted to working on the railroad from Erie Lackawanna and ending at Norfolk Southern.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service that will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at 1714 Wildwood Rd, Sayre PA 18840 and a meal will be provided following services in the home of Charles and Robin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Chuck’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com