Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Macynski Traver, 88, of Sayre, PA passed away Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 at the Sayre Health Care Center.
Mary was born in Leetsdale, Pa. on August 24, 1932 the daughter of Frank and Eva Polinski Macynski. She was a graduate of Sayre High School with the Class of 1950. On December 30, 1950, she married Robert E. Traver at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre.
Mary continued her education with the Binghamton School of Practical Nursing graduating in 1967. She began her nursing career with the Robert Packer Hospital and retired from the GI department of the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre following 15 years of service in 1990.
Mary assisted with numerous dinners at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Athens over the years. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed camping, playing board games, and working puzzles. She was a devoted NY Mets and NY Giants fan. Mary’s family expresses their deepest appreciation to the staff of Sayre Health Care Center for their excellent care.
Mary is survived by her sons, Robert (Joette) Traver of Horseheads, N.Y.; David (Teresa) Traver of Athens; and her daughter, Kathy Traver who was Mary’s sole, loving, and devoted caregiver, of Athens; grandchildren, Jenelle (Brendan) Glover, Lindsay Traver, Matthew (Samantha) Traver, Lucas Traver, and Nichole Traver; her sister, Alice Macynski of Germantown, Md. as well as several cousins.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Traver Sr. on July 24, 2007.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oc￼tober 9th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave, Sayre, Pa. with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, pastor, as celebrant.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Mary Elizabeth Macynski Traver. Service arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.