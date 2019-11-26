Linda Hilton Gorman, 78, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019, at the Robert Packer Hospital.
Linda was born in Detroit, Michigan, on February 2, 1941, the daughter of Charles and Hazel Schaeffer. She was a graduate of Arcadia High School in Arcadia, California and was employed as an Office Manager/Bookkeeper at Teamsters Local 529 in Elmira, N.Y. In retirement, Linda volunteered at the Waverly School System and also at Stray Haven Animal Shelter. Linda enjoyed gardening and had a vast knowledge of various flowers and plants. She also excelled at the refinishing and decorative painting of old furniture, and was a 9th degree blackbelt in solving Sudoku puzzles. However, her true joy in life was in adopting, loving, and caring for dogs and cats, of which she had many.
Linda is survived by her husband of 35 years, Tim, along with numerous brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews, and special friends Karen Fraley, Maria Schreiber and Hillary Mcilroy, as well as her animal friends: Biscuit, Callie, Layla and Rico. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Hazel Schaeffer and her brother, David Schaeffer.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held on Saturday, November 30 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant in Waverly, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to any animal welfare organization. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave memories and condolence messages may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.