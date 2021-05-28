Donald Edwin “Don” Stranger Sr., 72, of Monroeton, Pa., passed away Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021 at his home following declining health. Donald was born at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. on July 20, 1948 a son of Robert E. Stranger and Helena “June” Saxon Stranger.
Don grew up in Sayre where he attended school. He served with the U.S. Navy from May 12, 1966 to April 14, 1968 during the Vietnam war and while serving with the Navy he completed two years of college education.
On August 24th, 1968 Don married the former Beatrice Kay Allen at the Powell United Methodist Church in Powell, Pa. Don was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda from 1969 until his retirement and served as a bus driver for the Towanda Area School District for over 20 years. In 1968 he began his service as a locksmith in the Bradford County area.
Don became a member of the Franklin Engine Company, Towanda Fire Department in 1968 and joined the Monroe Hose Company in 1970, where he was a life member and formerly served as Assistant Fire Chief and Trustee. He was a member of Fort Sullivan American Legion Post No. 246, Athens, Skiff-Bower VFW Post No. 1536, Sayre, the GTE Men’s Club, and GTE Emergency Fire Crew for many years. He also held membership with the Towanda Rifle and Pistol Club and the National Locksmith’s Society. Don formerly served as Towanda Little League manager, coach, and director, and was a girls’ softball manager.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, B. Kay Stranger, sons, Donald E. Stranger Jr. and partner Dolly, Dale D. Stranger and partner Hope, daughter, Donette K. Stranger and husband Kerry, grandchildren, Dawson and wife Crystal, Courtney, Zach, Dayson, Wyatt, Jaydon, Cameron, Marshall, and Kashton, great grandchildren, Keegan, Raiden, and Christopher, his brothers, Jack Stranger and wife Joyce of Lehighton, Pa., Gary Stranger of Dania, Fla., sisters, Debbie Sparks and husband John of Davie, Fla., Raymeta Brennan and husband Rick of Kershaw, S.C., Barb Lambert and husband Tom of Athens, Pa., sisters-in-law, Robin Stranger of Athens, Pa., Elsie Bailey (Larry Gowin), brother-in-law, Rex Allen of Williamsport, Pa. as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Don was predeceased by his father, Robert E. Stranger, mother, Helena ‘June” Stranger, son, David Edwin Stranger, granddaughter, Maggie Noel Stranger, daughter-in-law, Billy Sue Stranger, and brother, Les Stranger. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa. with full military honors accorded.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Monroe Hose Company, P.O. Box 48, Monroeton, Pa. 18832 in memory of Donald Edwin Stranger Sr. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.