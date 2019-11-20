John P. Gay, 57, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 as the result of an early morning fire at his home.
He was born on January 16, 1962, in Sayre, Pa., the son of James and Carol (Hill) Gay.
A full obituary will be available in a later edition of the Morning Times.
Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to: Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help his children offset the cost of the funeral.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.