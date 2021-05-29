Joseph E. Zingeser, Jr., of Athens, formerly of New Jersey, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born on July 15, 1947, in Newark, N.J., the son of the late Joseph E. Zingeser, Sr. and Mildred Dexheimer Zingeser.
Joseph was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed going to the ocean and fishing off the jetty and going to the shooting range. He was the proud owner of his own business, J. E. Zingeser Construction, but most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Joseph was a proud veteran of the Navy serving on the USS Saratoga.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Carol Zingeser; children, Dawn (Donald) McCutcheon of Sayre, Pa. and Kevin (Melissa Sampson) Zingeser of Sayre, Pa.; grandchildren, Lauren (Austin) Robert, Alexa McCutcheon, Logan Zingeser and Blake Zingeser; sister, Carole (husband, Edward) Stinson; and nephews and niece, Eric Stinson, Kirk Stinson, Heather Gregoire and Christopher Stinson.
At Joseph’s request, no services will be held.
Those wishing may make a memorial contribution to a charity of their choice in Joseph’s memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.