Carla A. Hibbard, 59, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Sayre Health Care Center following a brave battle with cancer.
She was born on March 29, 1962 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy (Barton) Hibbard.
Carla attended Athens Area School District. She was employed at Beeman’s, Wendy’s, and Masco Cabinetry, prior to her health preventing her from working. Carla loved all animals, especially her cats and dogs.
She is predeceased by her brother Alton Hibbard, sister Evelyn Hibbard Hall, 2 infant brothers, maternal grandmother Della Barton, and paternal grandmother Nina Hibbard.
Carla is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Gordon and Denise Hibbard, nephews and their spouses Michael and Jody Raymond, Kevin and Susan Raymond, Shawn and Leslie Raymond, Carl and Jill Hall, Kyle Ball and Kayla Otis, and Kenneth and Kelly Ball, niece and her spouse Heather and Mark Burgess, niece Ashlee Bolen, several great nieces and nephews, cousins, and her special friend Ed Funk.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, Pa. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Carla’s name to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, N.Y. 14892 or Guthrie Oncology Department, Nancy Quattrini Patient Fund, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, Pa. 18840. The family wishes to thank the Oncology Department for their special care, attention, and compassion given to their loved one during her illness.
