Today, our hearts are broken, by the loss of a beautiful soul. Our beloved Mother, Barbara Mae (Root) Robinson, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Barbara was born on Oct. 16, 1942, the third of six children, born to Carlton and Elizabeth Louise (Depew) Root.
She was predeceased by her parents, her sister and her husband Elizabeth “Betty” (Root) Barnum and Edgar Carl Barnum, a grandson Richard Robinson, a great-granddaughter Zoey Eberlin, two granddaughters Nichole Robinson and Crystal Robinson VanDusen, a nephew Cody Root, and a niece Stacey Barnum.
Barbara grew up on her parents’ farm, where she learned the value of hard work. When she was 15, she saved a mother and daughter from drowning and later would save her husband after his tractor accident. Barbara graduated from Tioga Central High School, Class of 1960. After graduation she worked for E.J.’s in Owego, got married in July 1964 and from there she worked as a newspaper carrier for over 30 years. During those years she was also a teacher’s aide, cafeteria aide, shop teacher, janitor and, finally, Town Clerk for the Town of Tioga, all while raising six children.
She once applied for a position in a school and was told the position would require a college degree. She replied, “I may not have a college degree, but I went through the School of Hard Knocks and graduated with a Degree in Common Sense.” She would have been great at that position had she been allowed to show what she could do.
Barbara lived her entire life in the Town of Tioga/Hamlet of Smithboro, N.Y. She did go to Washington, D.C., with her senior class once. She enjoyed the trip but said that that was all the traveling she ever wished to do. Any traveling to see the sights of far off places, she chose to do from the comfort of her living room, by television.
She is survived by her husband, George Robinson, of Nichols and their six children, Tina and Michael Coyne, Timothy Robinson (Deb), Daniel Robinson, Deana and Micheal Buffum, Thomas Robinson (Candy), Denise Stocks (Tim), 21 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and five stepchildren and their families. Barbara is also survived by her siblings William Root, James and Catherine Root, Robert and Beverly Root, Roberta and Donald Bostwick and their families, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Barbara loved her Lord and she showed that through every facet of her life. She was always willing to help out anyone in need, with no thought of anything in return. She was a wonderful wife and mother, a great cook, cake decorator and party planner; just to name a few attributes, though her list of talents was much longer. She loved flea markets and yard sales and was a collector of cookie jars, roosters, ceramic dolls, and “starburst” pattern glass, just to name a few. She has now begun her journey from this world to the peaceful place she has been promised in Heaven.
Her favorite Bible passage was Psalm 23, with some changes.
Mom’s Psalm 23:
The Lord was my faithful shepherd in this life I had on earth: I wanted for nothing that truly mattered.
He gave me green pastures to lie down in;
He led and I followed him beside the still waters.
He restored my soul when I was hurting:
He led me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
Though I walked through the valley of the shadow of death, I feared no evil: for he was with me all the way;
His rod and staff comforted and supported me.
He prepared me for life and protected me from my enemies;
My cup was filled and overflowing, always.
His goodness and love and mercy followed me all the days of my life; And now I shall dwell in the house of my Lord forever.
Following Barbara’s wishes, her funeral services were held privately, at the convenience of the family. She was buried in the Nichols Cemetery, Nichols, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to the Tioga Center Fire Department, P.O. Box 185, Tioga Center, NY 13845. Condolences may be made to Barbara’s family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.