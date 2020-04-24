William E. Eiklor, 84, of Owego, N.Y. passed away on Wednesday April 22, 2020.
He was born in Candor, NY on May 4, 1935, the son of the late LeRoy and Martha (Clark) Eiklor.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn Eiklor; also his brothers, Andrew Eiklor, Luther and Georgina Eiklor; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Eiklor.
Bill is survived by his son, Gilbert Eiklor and Rebecca Alderman; his four grandchildren, Stephanie and Christopher Calhoun, Kevin and Tonya Eiklor, Kasey Eiklor and Kristen Consalvi, Kari Eiklor; his ten great grandchildren; his brother, Joseph Eiklor; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was a career farmer and truck driver. He enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, riding his Harley-Davidson and loved sharing company of others. Bill and Carolyn will be remembered for always opening their home to family and friends to enjoy breakfast and visit; and calling out “More Batter Mother.” He was especially a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Services will be held at a later date.