Donald A. Belcher, 82, of Sayre, Pa., passed away with his children and grandchildren at his side on his 82nd birthday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Donald loved his family and was a proud American and Bills fan.
He was predeceased by his parents George Belcher and Mavis Wood, brothers George, Paul, Ronald, and Dale Belcher, son Ronnie, and wife Carolyn (McNeal) Belcher.
Donald is survived by his children Michelle and Larry Decker, John and Karissa Belcher; his grandchildren Lacey and Jon Waltenburg, Ashley Vough, Lucas Forbes, Ava Decker, Joshua Belcher and McKenna Belcher; great-grandchildren Jason Waltenburg and Carolyn Hoose; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in Orange Hill cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
