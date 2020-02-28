Royal D. “Pete” Pruyne, 94, of Athens, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on March 15, 1925 to Wallace C. and Myrtle (Hiney) Pruyne.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will follow in a future edition. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.