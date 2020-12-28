It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home....
Patricia A. Barnhart, 86, of Nichols passed away on Wednesday evening, December 23, 2020 with her family by her side. Pat was born on October 13, 1934 in Rote, Pa. a daughter of the late Charles and Esther (Bartley) Miller. She attended school in Lock Haven, Pa. and was a graduate of Lock Haven High School.
On October 16, 1955 in Blanchard, Pa. she married Paul L. Barnhart and together they shared nearly 53 years of marriage until his passing on September 27, 2008. Pat was a loving wife, a devoted mother, a caring grandmother and great-grandmother, her greatest pleasure was to give whatever she had to others. Pat enjoyed cooking, spending time outdoors listening to Mother Nature’s beauties. She was a devoted member of the Lounsberry United Methodist Church and will be remembered as making the “best coleslaw” for all the church dinners. Pat also treasured time spent with the area Lions Clubs at their many events.
Pat will be greatly missed by her sons and daughters-in-law: Kevin and Cindy Barnhart of Nichols; David and Terry Barnhart of Lewisberry, Pa.; Tom and Michelle Barnhart of Wilmington, Del.; her sister Beverly Jane Wadsworth; sisters-in-law: Allison Corl; Gail (Harry) Whitman. Her grandchildren: Michelle, Ann, Jessica, Dan, Rachel, Joshua, Maverick, Remi. Her great-grandchildren: Emma, Rozalyn, Noah and Gracelyn, Cody, Shane, Riley and Callum. Pat was welcomed into heaven by her husband Paul; her parents and a great grandson Jonah Gallo.
A time of remembering and celebration of Pat’s life will be held when we are all able to gather and share memories in the spring. She will be laid to rest with Paul in the Romola Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Lounsberry United Methodist Church in loving memory of Patricia A. Barnhart.