Orpha J. Flick, 98, of The Pines of Olean, N.Y., formerly of Sayre, Pa. passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1922 in Sayre Pa. to the late Richard and Permilla Vough Sherman. On April 14,1941, she married the late Charles W. Flick. They were married 45 years before his passing.
Besides being predeceased by her husband and parents she was predeceased by two sons, Charles R. Flick and Arthur E. Flick, her brother Wilbur (Jeanne) Sherman, her sister Geraldine (William) Weaver, and daughter in-law Barbara A. Flick.
She is survived by her daughter Rachel (Norman) Davis of Hinsdale, N.Y., son Robert (Jayne) Flick of Sayre, Pa. and a daughter in-law Judy Flick of Athens, Pa. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Tammy, Scott, Michael, Lisa, Leslie, Terry, Tracy, Brian and Ashley. Orpha also has 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, and cousins.
She was a member of the Valley Presbyterian Church and the Senior Citizens.
She enjoyed the senior citizen trips, quilting with her dear friend Grace Geffert, reading, playing cards, and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Services will be held at Valley Presbyterian Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sharon Knoell officiating. Burial will be in the Tioga Point Cemetery immediately following the service. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Orpha’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com