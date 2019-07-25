Doris U. Roby, of Sayre, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Mabel Horn Park; husband, Robert Roby; daughter, Janet Zeppa; sisters, Judith Park, Jane Beachem, Ann Hessert; brothers, Hugh Park, Lee Park and Ray Park.
Doris is survived by her children, Judy (Dave) McIntyre of Kodak, Tenn., Joyce Palmer of Ithaca, N.Y., Donald Roby of Gloucester, Mass., Joan Roby-Davison of Rochester, N.Y., and Richard (Angel) Roby of Waterloo, Iowa; sisters, Ruth Hild of Eagles Mere, Pa., and Gwen (John) Klus of Laporte, Pa.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Doris trained to be an RN at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre where she worked for five years. From there she went on to work for 21 years at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
Doris enjoyed knitting, quilting and tatting. She was always making baby sets and lap robes that were donated. She was a member of the Endless Mountain Quilt Guild and a member of the First Church of God in Sayre. After the passing of Robert, she was involved in the Foster Grandparent Program. Doris enjoyed many lunches at Beeman’s Restaurant in Sayre, where her soup and coffee was always ready for her.
The family would like to thank the Greater Valley EMS for the many visits at the house. She was always very thankful for the assistance.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., and burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Doris’ name to the Greater Valley EMS, 904 N. Lehigh Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 or your local veterans organization.
