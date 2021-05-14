Jennifer L. Parrish-Sampson, residing at 409 Lincoln St., Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully in her sleep May 11, 2021.
Jennifer was born on May 28, 1970 in Plainfield, N.J., to Eugene (Gene) and Gail Parrish. Jennifer graduated from Sayre High School.
She enjoyed playing poker, fishing, crabbing, boating, watching Notre Dame football and basketball, Duke basketball and Penguins Hockey. Jennifer was dedicated to the family deli business.
Jennifer is survived by her mother, Gail Parrish, her brothers, Richard Parrish and wife Donna, and Mark Parrish, all from the Valley, and her sister Rosanne and husband Frank Altilio from Florida.
Also her nephews: Derek and fiance Amanda Sutton, Dylan and wife Ashley Parrish and Michael, and nieces Cynthia and Kristen Palmer. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law LouAnn Sampson-Graham and Jody Sampson-Vanderpool. Their children: Shannon Sutryk, Brenton Sampson, Melissa Sampson and Scott Sampson, and many nieces, nephews, and her beloved dogs Puka and Peanut.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lindy “Jay” Sampson, and her father Eugene Parrish.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Parrish Family Deli on Saturday, May 15 from 1-5 p.m. for all who knew and loved her.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jennifer to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Jen’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
Please Note: Parrish Family Deli will be closed, and will reopen on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8 a.m.