Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you, and quietly left us all…
Edward “Ed” J. Hintz, 89, of Windham Summit, Pa., went to be with the Lord in the early morning on Jan. 17, 2021.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 8, 1931, a son of the late Edmund and Julia (Konschak) Hintz.
Ed spent his childhood summers at his Uncle Al and Aunt Suzanne’s Konschak Farm – a place that holds many fond memories. Ed graduated from Frankfort High School and became a master plumber under the care of his uncles’ tutelage. In 1972, he married Carolyn Klotz and have shared nearly 49 years together. They moved to Windham Summit in 1976 and in 1988, he built their home.
Ed and Carolyn enjoyed traveling by motorcycle, taking numerous trips across the countryside, especially the Thousand Islands. He was a member of the Greater Valley Assembly of God and had a passion for the Scripture and could quote many passages from memory. Together, Ed and Carolyn shared a love for nature, caring for farm animals, cultivating a large garden, and for the last 10 years, they became beekeepers.
Ed will be missed by his wife, Carolyn; his children and their spouses: Raymond Hintz, Susan (Hintz) and Dennis Sutherlin, John and Marie Hintz, Heidi Hintz; his stepchildren: Wendy Lightcap Witman and William Lightcap; his 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also remembered by his sisters and their husbands: Janice and Jack Harrington and Elaine and Charles Christian.
He was predeceased by his parents, his son Roy Hintz, and daughter-in-law Sue Hintz.
Abiding with the family’s wishes, there will be no viewing hours or funeral service. A family gathering will be held in the spring when the birds are singing and the trees are budding.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting Ed’s guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 S. Main St., Athens, PA 18810 or the Ulster Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831 in loving memory of Edward J. Hintz.