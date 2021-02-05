Jacqueline M. Eskew, 90, of Horseheads passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Horseheads.
She was predeceased by her parents, Otto and Florence Baker Schmidt.
Jackie is survived by her children, Thomas Eskew of Calif., Jacqueline Manning of Horseheads, James (Roberta) Eskew of Lockwood and David (Coralee) Eskew of Lockwood; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Jackie worked in medical records for several years at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and went on to retire from Geneva General in Geneva, New York. She also worked at Woolworths in Waverly. Jackie was a baseball fan and loved the New York Yankees.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor the life of Jackie will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Daniel White officiating.
For those unable to attend the service, we will live stream the service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Jackie’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com