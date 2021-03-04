Henry E. “Skip” Norton, 89, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Bradford County Manor.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1931 in Milltown, Pa., to the late Henry E. Sr. and Mary (Murphy) Norton.
Skip was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He liked woodworking, traveling, and loved to dance. He had a great sense of humor and loved visiting with people. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is predeceased by his wife Dorothy Norton, sister Marge Rogers, and brothers Bob, George, and Gene Norton.
Henry is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Alice and Russell McCracken, several nieces and nephews and his many friends at the Keystone Manor.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.