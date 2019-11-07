Joseph L Carnrike Sr. , 82, of Lockwood, N.Y., passed away suddenly on November 2, 2019.
Joe was born in Sayre, Pa. to the late James L Carnrike Sr. and the late Alta (Decker) Carnrike of Texas.
Joe was predeceased by his first wife Genevieve Platt, brothers James Jr. and Charles of Waverly and sons William and Alan of Sayre.
He is survived by his brothers Harry Carnrike Sr. (Ellen), Floyd (Nanette) Carnrike, Edward Carnrike; his sisters Rita (Jim) Horn, Evelena Dorsey, all of Texas, his children Joseph L Carnrike Jr. of Lockwood, N.Y., Victor (Audrey) Carnrike of Barton, N.Y., Joyce (Brian) Newman of Athens, Pa., Jay L Carnrike of Sayre, Pa., Jackie (Brian) Wolcott of Waverly, N.Y., Glen (Lisa) Carnrike of Sayre, Pa., Julie (Mike) Farnham of Lockwood, N.Y., John Carnrike of Towanda, Pa., Jody Fruchey of Lockwood, N.Y., Michael (Elodie) Carnrike of West Virginia, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Most knew Joe as a mechanic, stock-car driver, a passionately driven and highly motivated individual. To those who dearly loved him as a son, brother, father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, his extended family and friends, he was all of those things and so much more. Joe touched anyone he came in contact with. He was an empathetic and compassionate person. He always taught many lessons to those he loved, spreading his knowledge of all things.
Joe wore many different hats in his life. He worked for Grand Union for many years and the old mill in Waverly until he purchased his dream with his dad James, which became Carnrike’s Junkyard. Joe and his son Joe Jr. worked the yard together, working on and driving stock-cars at many local tracks. They enjoyed many years together, working hard and playing hard.
Joe found so much enjoyment in his life. He loved his grandchildren dearly. He would spend hours at local libraries reading, as there was no limit to his studies. He also loved to travel and take rides, wherever they would take him. He walked many miles and covered many roads. Joe was always busy, regardless of what he was doing. He was always young at heart, and a big heart he had. Joe was such a great presence in life. He will live forever in our hearts and will be sadly missed!
The family will hold a “Celebration of Life” on Saturday November 9, 2019 at the South Waverly Community Hall from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Anyone who would like to bring a dish to pass can. Any donations in his honor can be sent to Families of Alzheimer’s.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Joe’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.