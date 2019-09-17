Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear….Daniel N. Ellis, 69, of Nichols, N.Y. passed away on Monday morning, September 16, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.