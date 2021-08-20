Larry D. Rifenburg, 60, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Athens, Pa. on August 15, 1961, to the late William Lee Roy and Margaret Randall Rifenburg.
Larry worked in the tree cutting business. He loved hunting, fishing, and drinking beer.
Larry is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Jason and Christina Rifenburg, sons Larry Rifenburg and Dakota Rifenburg, daughter Roxann Rifenburg, and several grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings William, Brian, Rita, Ruby, Corinne, Nathan, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins of the Rifenburg family.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com